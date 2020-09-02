IHC reserves verdict in land grabbing case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its judgment on Wednesday in a case pertaining to alleged land grabbing by Park View Housing Society.

Chief Justice IHC, Athar Minallah, during the hearing expressed displeasure over absence of deputy co-mmissioner ICT summoned for the day and asked how much land had been evacuated by the district administration so far from land grabbers in the capital.

The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed court that such housing society had submitted layout plan of 1067 kanal land on February 14, 2013.

Park View had been given access from Malot road as the society as the society was lack of its own approach. It was revealed that such society was issued no objection certificate (NOC) in 2014 and was served notice during the same year to transfer public area land to CDA.

Later, the society was asked to widen Malot road, the CDA officials said added that society had assured for cooperation in this regard.

The official said that the society had allocated 579 kanal land for public welfare and it gave application to CDA in 2019 for extension of the scheme.

The counsel for Park View Housing Society pleaded that NOC was given to his client but its extension request had been rejected by the CDA.

Later, the court suspended society’s legal NOC, he added, to which the bench asked whether he meant that the court had issued order against the law.

The court asked whether the people who had constructed their houses in the society had taken permission for this.

The lawyer pleaded that this was not a case of public welfare instead it was related to personal disputes of people.

The bench reserved its judgment in the matter that will be announced later.