IHC reserves verdict on Omar Ayub’s plea

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its decision against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s proceeding to investigate the alleged rigging in NA-18 Haripur the constituency of opposition leader Omar Ayub.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the case. During the hearing, the Election Commission’s lawyer Sajjeel Swati and Omar Ayub’s lawyer appeared in the court. Omar Ayub’s lawyer said that the ECP has to decide on the petition within 60 days, adding that after 60 days the proceeding of commission is illegal.

Omar Ayub had won the election by a huge margin, he said, adding that the opposing candidate also accepted Omar Ayub’s victory and even tweeted about it. The ECP’s lawyer said that Omar Ayub himself had first complained about rigging on the election day. When Omar Ayub won in the evening, the opposing candidate also filed a complaint about rigging. When the commission started proceedings on both petitions, Omar Ayub came to the High Court in a writ.

The lawyer requested that the commission had not yet issued any action or order and prayed the court that the petition be dismissed. The court after hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties, the decision was reserved on Omar Ayub’s petition.

Omar Ayub had challenged the Election Commission’s action and the July 10, order to investigate rigging in NA-18 Haripur.

Former Chief Justice Aamir Farooq had issued a stay order on the Election Commission’s action. The court had sought responses from the Election Commission, the NA-18 Returning Officer, the District Returning Officer and Babar Nawaz Khan.

Court suspends show-cause notices to DG passport, director NAB: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the contempt of court show cause notice issued to the DG Immigration and Passport and Director NAB, and also sought a writ petition and a complete record of the contempt of court proceedings from the court of Justice Babar Sattar.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif issued an order suspending the show cause notice. In the order, the court said that the objection to the appeal of the DG Immigration and Passport is removed and the hearing should be scheduled for today.

The single bench issued a show cause notice of contempt of court on the petition to remove the name from the travel ban. The petitioners’ lawyer said that the order to include the name in the travel ban list was suspended and final relief was given instead of interim. He said that the Directorate General Immigration and Passport acted on the NAB’s request. He did not include the name by picking and choosing on its own.

The contempt of court notice issued to the DG Immigration and Passport is illegal. The court said that the appellant’s point is worthy of consideration, so notices are issued to the parties seeking their response. All records of the office application and contempt of court proceedings should be attached to this appeal. A show cause notice was issued on the recommendation to include the name in the travel ban list in continuous violation of court orders. Justice Babar Sattar had issued show cause notices to the DG Immigration and Passport and Director NAB.