IHC reserves verdict on PTI’s plea

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved the ruling on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against not getting permission for a rally and sit-in in Islamabad.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition. Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Jadoon and the Islamabad deputy commissioner appeared before the court. Dr Babar Awan appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI.

The advocate general read the ruling of the Supreme Court of May 25 in the court. He also read the reply submitted by Imran Khan to the Supreme Court. “Last time, the orders of the Supreme Court were violated despite a space for the rally and sit-in was given,” he said. “The court should ask from them when these people will come to Islamabad,” he demanded.

“We can ask from Dr Babar Awan when he is coming to Islamabad,” Justice Aamer Farooq remarked. “Generally, what is the procedure of giving permission for public meetings?” he inquired. “Usually, the permission is given after assurance by the party. The rally they had staged caused damage.

Policemen were also injured,” Barrister Jahangir Jadoon told the court. “Whatever the lawyer says, he does it on behalf of the client,” Justice Aamer Farooq remarked. “Is it the same place where they had sought permission earlier,” he inquired. “Of course. They are seeking permission for the same place. They have always violated the terms and conditions.

We do not trust them,” the advocate general told the court. “For them, we have reserved the place of T Chowk. They can hold their rally there if they want,” he added. At this, PTI’s lawyer Babar Awan told the court that the government had closed the entire city by placing containers. “They have turned half the city into a red zone,” he added.

“Wherever the place is, who will be responsible for the violation? You say what had happened before will not happen again. But, who will take responsibility for this?” Justice Aamer Farooq inquired. “The party will take the responsibility,” Babar Awan said. At this, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said: “We cannot trust them until the PTI chairman is contacted. The affidavit should be signed by the PTI chairman. Our man will go to him.”

“Whatever the place you are given, you will have to assure that the law and order will be maintained. Someone has to take responsibility for this. It should not be said later on that the people of Lahore or Karachi did this,” the court said. “It should be considered that the roads are not blocked so that the people do not face difficulties. Protest is your right, but the rights of citizens must also be taken care of,” it added.

