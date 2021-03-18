IHC restores decision for suspending extra gas supply to industry

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday withdrew its stay order against suspension of extra gas supply to the industries and restored the decision of government for stopping it.

The court also sought report regarding increasing of circular debt due to stay orders of the court and remarked that its burden would be on petitioners if the debt increased.

The chief justice remarked that the courts should not interfere into the economic affairs of the country, adding that this matter was also attached with the country’s economy.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by 61 industries challenging the government decision for suspending extra gas supply to them.

Secretary Petroleum and Natural Resources appeared in person before the bench and adopted the stance that it had been decided to provide gas to captive power plants as per need under the policy of 2005 to maintain the balance of gas reservoirs. He further said that the cabinet committee on January 28, decided to stop extra gas supply to industries.

After this, Chief Justice Minallah ordered to withdrew the court’s stay order and said that it could cause loss to national exchequer.

The petitioner’s lawyer opposed the decision to this the court said that it wouldn’t take the responsibility of even a one day loss and directed the ministry to produce the details regarding loss due to four days stay order and remarked that its burden would be on petitioners who demanded it.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till tomorrow.