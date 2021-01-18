IHC seeks arguments in missing person case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought arguments from deputy attorney general on next hearing on a petition against disappearance of a citizen Qalb Abbas.

Chief Justice Athar Min-allah conducted hearing on a case filed by a woman Huma Abbas seeking recovery of her husband.

The petitioner’s lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that Qalb Abbas was an empl-oyee in Ministry of Plan-ning and Development. He was working on China desk in Foreign Office on deputation.

The citizen was missing since January 12. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case.

Capt. (r) Safdar’s petition adjourned without proceeding: A division bench of Islamabad High Court Monday adjourned hearing on an intra court appeal of Captain (r) Safdar seeking foolproof security for him and his wife Maryam Safdar during political gatherings.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer and Justice Tariq Jahangiri conducted hearing on ICA.

However, the court adjourned hearing till next date without the further proceeding due to the absence of the petitioner’s counsel.