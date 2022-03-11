ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought comments from respondents in a case seeking recovery of a missing Baloch student Hafeez Baloch.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed through Lawyer Imaan Mazari regarding the matter. She adopted the stance before the court that Hafeez Baloch was a student of Qauid e Azam University who went missing from Khazdar.

She prayed the court to issue instructions to the authorities for early recovery of the student.

It also prayed the court to instruct for investigation pertaining alleged linguistic profiling in the university.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments against the plea.

IHC seeks report in missing persons cases: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed to provide the report of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) to the lawyers in the missing persons’ cases.

The court also directed to present the report of Justice (retd) Kamal Mansoor Alam regarding the missing persons on next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directives while hearing the case pertaining to the missing blogger Mudasir Naro and others.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court of the parameters of CoIED.

The Commission of Inq-uiry on Enforced Disappe-arances officials informed the court that they used to issue the production orders as per the Commiss-ion’s powers. They had issued productions orders in some 550 cases.

The court observed that main purpose of the Commission was to give suggestions to the Federal Government as to how the incidents of enforced disappearances could be stopped. However, had not forwarded any proposal since its inception in 2011, he added. It remarked that the Commission had taken no action against any person responsible for missing of citizens.

The petitioners’ lawyer said that the victim families were facing social and financial hardships.

Advocate Raja Mushtaq informed the court about his two sons who had gone missing in 2016 from outside of the Islamic International University Islamabad. The commission had issued production orders of his sons, but to of no avail.

The court appointed senior lawyer Faisal Sadique as amicus curiae in the case and adjourned it till April 1.

