IHC seeks comments in appeals pertaining Naval farms, sailing club

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents on appeals regarding Naval Sailing Club and Naval Farms.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the separate appeals filed by ex-Naval chief Zafar Mehmood Abbas and defence ministry.

The petitioners had challenged the decision of single member bench into the matter. At the outset of hearing, the court served notices to respondents and sought their response within two weeks.

Previously, a single member bench had ordered to demolish the sailing club and take passion of naval farms land. The petitioners had adopted in their plea that there was no public money involved in naval farms, adding that it was a welfare projects and money used to be collected from the officers.

