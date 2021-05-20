IHC seeks comments in case about Christian Marriage Act

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IH-C) on Thursday sought co-mments from respondents in a case related to the Chr-istian Marriage Act 1872.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Shahzad Francis and Sabir Michal.

During the course of proceeding, Deputy Attorney General Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah requested the court to grant time to the federation for submission of comments. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case.

The petitioners had ado-pted the stance that under the Christian Marriage Act, any christian citizen couldn’t give divorce to his wife until any allegation against her was proved. The law w-as contradicting with international laws related to the subject. The petitioners prayed the court to turn down the section 3 and 18 of Christian Marriage Act 1872 as these were contradicting the Articles 4,9,25 and 35 of the Constitution.

IHC extends interim bail of B4U’s owner: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of the owner of B4U Group of Companies Saifur Rehman till June 9, in a case pertaining to allegedly looting the public on the name of investment.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail case filed by accused Saifur Rehman.

Petitioner’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa contended that his client Saifur Rehman was still infected with COVID-19 and due to it he couldn’t appear this day before the court. He prayed the court to grant one-day exemption from hearing to his client which was allowed by the bench.

The lawyer said that he would file his detailed answer against the NAB’s reply in the bail case on next hearing. After listening to arguments, the court extended the interim bail of accused and adjourned the case till June 9.