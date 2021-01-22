IHC seeks comments in chairman NBP’s appointment case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to the respondents on a petition challenging the appointment of Chair-man National Bank of Pak-istan (NBP) Zubair Somro.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Syed Jah-angir against the appointment of NBP’s chairman.

The petitioner adopted the stance that rules had been violated in appointed of chairman NBP.

He prayed the court to turn down the appointment notification for Somro. He also prayed the court to stop chairman NBP from performing his duties till the decision of the court. The court served notices to respondents for comments and adjourned hearing for indefinite time.