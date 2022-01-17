IHC seeks comments over appointments in PIA

ISLAMABAD7 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought c-omments from respondents in a case against appointment of alleged irrelevant officers in engineering department of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

The court conditioned the appointments of deputy chief engineers PIA with the final judgment.

Justice Farooq heard the above mentioned case. Barrister Umer adopted the stance that there were chances of non engineering staff against 25 posts of deputy chief engineers.

The appointments of the non engineers would be a violation of Pakistan Engi-neering Council Act and directives of the top court.

The court said that the appointments made during the pendency of the case would be conditioned with the final judgment on the petition. The court sought comments Civil Aviation Division and adjourned hearing of the case till the month of March.

Lawyers Complex: The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought comments from Ministry of Law and Justice in a case pertaining construction of Litigants Facilitation Center and Lawyers Complex.

Justice Farooq, hearing the case, instructed the Ministry to produce record within two weeks regarding progress in the projects.

State Counsel Danial adopted the stance that the government couldn’t issue funds for construction of lawyers’ chambers. The court observed that the Punjab government had constructed chambers for lawyers in Rawalpindi.

The representative of the Ministry said that it was decided in the meeting that government would construct the basic structure and remaining work would be done by the bar itself. The court asked the Mini-stry to present the record on next hearing regarding the project and adjourned hearing for two weeks.