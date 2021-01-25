IHC seeks FBR report pertaining NBP president’s assets

ISLAMABAD (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) containing foreign assets of President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Arif Usmani in a case pertaining to his appointment.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC heard the case filed by a citizen Javed Iqbal through his lawyer Shahid Kamal.

The petitioner alleged that Mr. Usmani had not only hide his assets in abroad but also didn’t tell the source of income despite the repeated summons of income tax department.

He further claimed that Arif Usmani was a tax defaulter and his tax declaration submitted before this court dated September 17, 2018 was baseless.

The court subsequently sought report from FBR against the allegations of petitioner and adjourned hearing till next date.