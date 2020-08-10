IHC seeks federation comments in health card case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought reply from the federation in a petition filed against usage of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s party flags in advertising campaign of health cards.

The court termed that it would summon secretary Ministry of Information and Ministry of National Health Services if no reply was submitted till next date.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition challenging display of PTI’s flag on health cards filed by PML-N’s law maker Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice asked the petitioner whether he had raised the issue before Parliament?.

“Why the courts used to be dragged in political cases as it should be resolved at Parliament’s forum”, he remarked.

The petitioner adopted the stance that he had submitted complaint to speaker National Assembly but action was still awaited.

The court also ordered the petitioner to submit more details before the court in the next hearing as well as sought reply from federation in the matter.