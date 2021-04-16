IHC seeks IGP’s comments in harassment case

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad within two weeks in a case pertaining to harassing of a citizen.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a woman Noshaba Usman.

The petitioner’s lawyer said police had been harassing his client.

He contended the court that it was a crime to enter someone’s house without a warrant and lady police personnel.

The lawyer said the petitioner’s husband was associated with the real estate business who was being harassed due to conflict with a political figure.

The court sought reply from the inspector general of police (IGP) and SHO Koral police station within two weeks.

