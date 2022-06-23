IHC seeks report on missing persons’ production orders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: While hearing a petition for the recovery of missing persons – Zahid Amin and Sadiq Amin, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought a report regarding the implementation of their production orders. Imaan Mazari Advocate, the daughter of former federal minister Shireen Mazari, appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners.

The registrar of the Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances adopted before the court that the commission had placed Zahid Amin in the category of enforced disappearances in the light of the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report. “Who did you issue the production orders when the JIT said it was an enforced disappearance?” the court questioned.

“Does the commission issue production orders only for formal proceedings?” the IHC chief justice inquired from the registrar of the commission. “Why are you not providing relevant information to the petitioners? You should reach out to the petitioners yourself,” the court said. “The commission is not treating the families of the missing persons properly. You should visit their houses,” the court expressed displeasure.

“When were the production orders issued? What is the date?” IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah inquired from the registrar of the commission. “The production orders of Zahid Amin were issued on September 14, 2020,” stated Imaan Mazari, lawyer for the petitioners. “Did you forget to issue the production orders? Those, who were ordered to issue the production orders, did they refuse?” the court questioned form the registrar.

“No one refused,” the registrar of the commission replied. “Did you order an action against them for not complying with the production orders?” the court questioned further. “You issued production orders on September 14, 2020. You might have seen something in the prime facie,” the court pointed out. “Don’t embarrass yourself. Could there be a bigger issue of human rights violation?” the court added. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till July 4 next.

