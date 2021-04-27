IHC seeks report on possession of government land by senator

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report from district collector regarding alleged illegal possession of government land by senator Aurangzeb Orakzai.

The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed the court that they visited the area on the directions of IHC.

The civic body witnessed that the senator had illegally occupied a land of 110 square feet which was evicted by him.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, sought report from district collector and adjourned the case for three weeks.

IHC issues another notices to lawyers in contempt case: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued another notice to the lawyers in a case pertaining to an attack on High Court’s building by a group of lawyers.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Raja Zahid and other lawyers appeared before the court of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Issuing directives to the lawyers to submit their comments till next date, the court asked that the delay in submission of reply will not be tolerated.

It observed that some lawyers had submitted the reply but others yet to submit their written replies, however after the final opportunity, every single case will be dealt separately.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association pleaded that Raja Khalid Mehmood Advocate was employee of PEMRA but he has also been served contempt of court notice.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the lawyers’ body to inform the bench about the names which were included mistakenly till next date.

The court adjourned further hearing on the case till after the Eid ul Fitr.