IHC seeks respondents comments in pilots salaries deduction case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in a petition against deductions in salaries of pilots.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by 21 pilots against deduction of their salaries.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that maybe the PIA had shortage of funds due to which it was deducting salaries.

The court rejected the request of petitioner for issuance of a stay order against the PIA decision. The petitioner’s lawyer Syed Ahmed Hassan Shah pleaded that if the institution had no funds then it should terminate the pilots instead of deducting salaries.

The chief justice remarked that the court couldn’t interfere into the financial matters of any department.

How could we judge the future of national airline, he said, adding that people of the country were also stakeholders of PIA.

The lawyer said that but the department should also resolve the issue of salaries, adding that the PIA had decided to deduct 25% salaries of his client pilots. The national airline was not authorized to take such decision in accordance of law, he added.

The court sought reply from respondents till September 15, and adjourned the case.