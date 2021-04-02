IHC seeks respondents comments on de-seizing of smuggled vehicles

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a case challenging the decision of appellant tribunal regarding de-seizing of vehicles detained by custom intelligence.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Ak-hter Kiyani and Justice Fa-yyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandr-an heard the case filed by director general custom int-elligence against the decision of appellant tribunal.

The petition said that appellant tribunal had ordered to de-seize the smuggled vehicles without submission of taxes and fine. The smuggled items couldn’t be released without the taxes and fine in light of the directions of Supreme Court, it added.

It stated that anti smuggling staff stopped a truck, on a tip off, at IJP road and recovered two suzuki pick ups, equipment of three ot-her vehicles and other ite-ms. The truck and recovered items were seized by the staff with the approval of the authority concerned.

The petition said that the truck driver had expressed anonymous about the owner of the smuggled items and he was allowed to take his truck after payment of 20% fine.

But later, the truck owner filed an application to appellant tribunal for releasing of the seized v-ehicles and the equipment. The tribunal ordered to rel-ease the seized items without payment of duty and fi-ne. After this, the court sou-ght comments from respondents and adjourned the case.