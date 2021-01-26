IHC servers notices in another case against social media rules

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents including Ministry of Law and Justice in another case against social media rules.

The court also clubbed the petition with other identical cases pending with the same bench. The chief justice remarked that the Attorney General of Pakistan had already given appropriate statements in pending cases.

The court said that the AGP had stated that all stakeholders would be consulted in reviewing the social media rules.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen pertaining to the above matter. The court clubbed the petition with identical cases and adjourned hearing on the case.