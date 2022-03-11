IHC serves notices on HEC’s appointment

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices to respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Dr. Ataur Rehman as member Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

The petitioner had named Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Executive Director and Chairman HEC as respondents in his case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani pertaining to the above matter.

The lawyer pleaded that the court had reinstated Dr. Tariq Banori against the post of chairman HEC but the members had made the chairman’s post as non functional.

All this was happening under the supervision of Dr. Ataur Rehman, he claimed. He said that the HEC had removed the list from the website containing the persons involved in plagiarism. The decision was taken since the names of some HEC’s persons were found in the list. The court remarked that it was shocking how a regulator institution was being run. The hearing of the case then adjourned till March 28, with above instructions.

