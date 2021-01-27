IHC serves notices Vawda case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on petition filed by an ex-candidate of NA-249 seeking to become party in case pertaining to Faisal Vawda’s qualification.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Qadir Khan. The court asked the petitioner what he had connection with Fa-isal Vawda’s qualification case to this the petitioner’s lawyer said that his client had contested the elections in said constituency and he had direct link with it.

The court served notices to respondents including Vawda and ECP, and sou-ght their comments till next date against the petition.

The petition had alleged that Vawda had hide information in subject to his American nationality at the time of submission of his nomination papers to ECP. It prayed the court to disqualify the minister as he didn’t meet the eligibility under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.