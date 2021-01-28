IHC stops PIMS admin to take action against employees under MTI Ordinance

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a stay order against appointments in PIMS hospital under Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Ordinance and also ordered to make the Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto University as party in the case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC heard the case against MTI Ordinance filed by the employees of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The court also stopped the administration from taking any action against the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) employees till the final decision of the case. Justice Kiyani asked the board of governors to appoint a representative to assist the court in the matter.

The court said that it must be informed before any appointment in the PIMS.

On a query of the bench, the petitioner’s lawyer said that the federal government used to regulate the board of governors institution. The court noted that there were two category staff working in PIMS, civil servants and employees of Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto University were working previously and now the third category was being appointed.

The petitioners’ lawyer said that there were mostly old people in new administration of PIMS but their status is changed.

The court stopped the PIMS administration from taking action against the employees under new law and adjourned the case till February 22.