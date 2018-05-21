IHC stops session court from defamation proceedings against Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court has stopped the Sessions Court from conducting defamation proceedings against Imran Khan on the request of Ali Mustafa Dar, son of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Babar Awan presented the PTI chief Imran Khan in the IHC and the case was heard by Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb.

Babar Awan argued that Ishaq Dar, along with his family is living in London and they are absconding from Pakistan’s courts in different cases.

The accountability court has declared the former finance minister an absconder while Supreme Court has suspended his membership of Senate for the same reason, Babar informed the court.

Babar Awan argued that an absconder cannot file a defamation against another citizen since the Supreme Court rules also apply on IHC.

