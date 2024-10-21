IHC summon IG Islamabad in Intizar Panjotha missing case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court summoned the Capital Police I.G. in personal capacity tomorrow, in the PTI’s missing lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjotha’s recovery case.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Aamer Farooq asked about any progress in the case.

“We have received the footage and photographs, but no more progress,” lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said. “The court had summoned the Intelligence Bureau’s report,” the lawyer further said.

“We have contacted on the court order, two front pictures found, which have been handed over,” concerned SHO said.

“You have to investigate the matter, not them,” Chief Justice told the SHO. “A car seen in footage at 5:02 hours”, police officer said. “Move ahead from two minutes,” Justice Aamer Farooq said.

“The cameras ahead were defective, we went to the airport but found nothing,” SHO replied.

“Their request came to us, we are still looking into it,” an IB officer said on the question of the court.

“Do something yourself, it is none of the court’s business,” Justice Aamir Farooq said.

Deputy Attorney General said that the IB was not a party. “We had directed the IB, don’t misstate before the court,” the bench retorted.

“There must be a limit of misstatement, I will ask again, where is the I.G., he must appear in the court tomorrow”, Justice Farooq said.

“I am repeatedly asking about the report. I want the report to be submitted to me today in the case file, at any cost,” the court said.

“Ten days have passed, kidnapped person must be recovered and presented in the court tomorrow,” Justice Aamir Farooq said.

“It is the issue of a lawyer, we are in a state of torment,” Riasat Ali Azad advocate said. “Thus, the court has summoned the IG tomorrow,” chief justice said.