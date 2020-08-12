IHC summons DC, CDA in housing schemes’ case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned representative of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Deputy Commissioner ICT today in a case related to construction of housing schemes in the names of government institutions.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, remarked that all institutions were engaged in real estate business.

The CJ questioned that how Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was authorized to run a real estate business.

The Chief Justice said that FIA should monitor such illegal practice but it itself got involved in the business.

Where was the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as regulator when the land scape of the metropolitan was being changed, the Chief Justice asked.

The court observed, the reason of increasing crime rate in the city is due to the involvement of government servants in the property business.

When the officials of cooperative housing societies pleaded that government servants were involved in launching housing societies in their department’s names, the chief justice observed that the institutions itself running this business.

The court summoned deputy commissioner and CDA officials in person to get answers in the case and adjourned hearing of the case.

IHC seeks comments from Federation in Molvi Iftikharuddin’s bail plea: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on post-arrest bail plea of accused Molvi Iftikharu-ddin in a case pertaining to anti-judiciary speeches.

A bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Ahmed Qambrani heard the bail petition of Molvi Iftikharuddin.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that three blood vessels of his client were not working and he needed urgent medical treatment. He prayed the court to grant bail to the accused on medical grounds.

After listening to the arguments, the court sought a reply from the Federation within one week and adjourned the case.