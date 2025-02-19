IHC summons jail superintendent for defying orders on Imran Khan’s meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a summons for the Adiala Jail Superintendent on February 27 in response to a contempt of court petition regarding the denial of a meeting between PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

The case was heard by Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, following a petition filed by PTI founder’s lawyer, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry.

During the hearing, Faisal Fareed argued that despite the court’s previous orders, the jail authorities have not allowed a meeting between the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

He pointed out that on January 28, the jail superintendent assured the court that the meeting would be arranged, but this commitment was never fulfilled.

The court questioned the state counsel on why its orders were not implemented and directed the law officer to ensure compliance.

The hearing has been adjourned until February 27, with the Adiala Jail Superintendent ordered to appear in court to explain the matter.