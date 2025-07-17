IHC suspends formation of commission on blasphemy allegations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the implementation of a decision regarding the formation of a commission to probe blasphemy allegations.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Azam Khan issued the stay order while hearing an appeal challenging the previous ruling.

The appeal was filed against the decision of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, who had ordered the formation of the commission. The IHC bench has now halted the execution of that order until further proceedings.

The case remains under review as the court considers the legal basis and implications of establishing such a commission.