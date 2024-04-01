IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Toshakhana case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the sentence awarded by the trial court to PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the sentence awarded by the trial court to PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.

Two-judge bench consisting of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Aurangzeb Monday conducted the hearing on appeals of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi against their conviction and sentencing in Toshakhana case. The court pronounced its ruling after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lawyer said the Bureau had no objection to the suspension of sentence.