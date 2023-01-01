IHC suspends non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has prevented the authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till tomorrow, suspending his non-bailable arrest warrant.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the orders.

“Imran Khan should ensure that there is no law and order situation during his court appearance,” the IHC chief justice said.

The court issued a notice to the parties in the case and sought answer from them by March 21 next.

Courtesy: (24news)