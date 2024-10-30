IHC suspends physical remand of Imaan Mazari, husband Hadi Ali

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the lower court order to grant physical remand of activist Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali.

The appeal against the three-day physical remand was heard by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz. During the proceedings, lawyer Qaiser Imam highlighted that the remand was granted based on the court’s directives.

Following the hearing, the court overturned the physical remand order for Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali, issued a notice to the police, and adjourned the case until tomorrow.

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court approved the three-day physical remand for the couple on Tuesday.