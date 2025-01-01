IHC suspends travel ban on PTI’s Latif Khosa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended a notification dated December 26, regarding placing Sardar Latif Khosa’s name on passport control list.

In its written order, the court instructed the secretary interior to ensure that Latif Khosa wouldn’t be stopped from traveling abroad.

It directed the secretary interior to also inform the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Police and Immigration authorities regarding the court order.

The court order said that Latif Khosa had presented the ticket according to which he wanted to travel Canada from January 10, to 24th.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 6.

Earlier, the IHC sought a report from authorities concerned in a case pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul’s travel ban.

According to details, the IHC bench comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard the case, also directed the relevant officer to appear in court for the next hearing.

Zartaj Gul had filed a petition through her counsel, maintaining that despite being granted bail in 47 cases, including 21 terrorism-related cases, her name was not removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

In the petition it was maintained that the PTI leader’s name was initially removed from the ECL but was later reinstated. The court was requested to direct the authorities to remove her name from the ECL.

The petition named the federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, as a party, along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ministry of Interior, Punjab Home Department, Punjab government, and Islamabad police.