IHC throws out contempt of court petition against PM

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday refused to admit for hearing the contempt of court petition filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying it could not give hear the case, which was already sub judice in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Earlier the court reserved its verdict on the admissibility of the petition. IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition to which the registrar of the court had raised objections.

Justice Minallah, in his remarks, said that the government did not seek the court’s permission for deleting the name of Nawaz from the Exit Control List (ECL). “The government did not approach the court where appeals in the case were sub judice,” he added. Zafar Ali Shah Advocate, the petitioner, said that both PM Shehbaz and Nawaz had given an ‘undertaking’ in the case.

He further said the government had laid down the condition of submission of surety for the removal of the former PM’s name. Furthermore, he added, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had given ruling in the case on the application filed by Shehbaz on November 16, 2019.

CJ Minallah asked him as to how the IHC could interfere in the case which was already pending in the LHC. “We could have thrown out this petition along with the imposition of an exemplary fine on you,” he said, adding, “But keeping in view your seniority.

Related