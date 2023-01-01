IHC to hear Imran’s appeal in Toshakhana case on 27th

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will hear an appeal challenging the decision of a trial court which declared the Toshakhana case against PTI Chief Imran Khan admissible next week.

The Registrar Office of the Islamabad High Court has fixed the case hearing on July 27. In the last hearing, PTI Chairman Imran Khan could not get a stay order on the Toshakhana trial proceedings. Imran’s lawyer had pleaded with the high court to issue a stay order on the trial court proceedings till a final decision on the case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a notice at the request of the PTI chairman. Besides this, the court will also hear Imran Khan’s petition to transfer six of his cases to another court. The court will also hear a petition filed by Bushra Bibi to transfer her case to another court. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the cases on July 26.