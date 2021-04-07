IHC to hear NAB request today against NS

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday acce-pted National Accounta-bility Bureau (NAB) requ-est for early hearing of ap-peals in Flagship Invest-ment, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield references against former Prime Min-ister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would take up the National Accounta-bility Bureau’s application for hearing on Thursday (today).

Maryam Nawaz and her husband Cap (Rtd) Safdar had filed appeals against their sentences in Avenfiled reference while Mian Nawaz Sharif had challenged his imprisonment sentences in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfiled property cases.

However, the NAB had challenged the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference and also pleaded to extend the imprisonment sentence of Mian Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

The NAB had requested the IHC to conduct early hearing of the above appeals, adding that the former Prime Minister had already been declared absconder due to continuous disappearance.

The NAB had also prepared the answers of queries raised by the bench regarding the future of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in his absence.