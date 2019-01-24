IHC to hear Nawaz, NAB pleas on February 18 against Al-Azizia reference verdict

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court will hear the petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the National Accountability Bureau against the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference verdict.

According to details, a two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will hear the petitions challenging the verdicts of an accountability court in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment corruption references on February 18.

The court also accepted Nawaz’s request to submit additional documents in the case.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison by an accountability court in Al-Azizia reference and fined Rs1.5 billion, in a verdict announced on December 24. He was acquitted in the Flagship corruption reference.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader had filed an appeal in IHC against the accountability court’s verdict and also submitted a supplementary petition seeking suspension of the sentence.

In its appeal against Nawaz’s acquittal in the Flagship reference, NAB had contended that the court’s acquittal of the former premier was not justified. In its other appeal, the anti-corruption watchdog had argued that Nawaz was found guilty with all charges against him proven, and the seven-year jail term awarded in the Al-Azizia reference was not enough and should be increased.

On January 21, IHC had issued notices to Nawaz and NAB over their respective appeals filed against the Al-Azizia reference verdict.