IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea against Al-Azizia conviction on Sep 18

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed September 18 as the date of hearing Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia corruption reference, on Saturday.

IHC also fixes the same date, for an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sharif’s acquittal in the Flagship Investments corruption reference.

A two-member bench comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani are scheduled to hear the appeals.

Verdicts in both corruption references were announced by an accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

Due to summer vacations, the hearings have been set in the month of September.