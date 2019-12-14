IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s plea against his sentence in Al-Azizia reference on December 18

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on December 18.

The court on Saturday issued a list of important cases which will be heard next week. According to details, the high court will hear case pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrar-ul-Haq’s appointment as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) – also known as Hilal Ahmar – on December 16.

The ICH has fixed the case regarding appointments of two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members for hearing on December 17. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Sindh Faryal Talpur’s bail petition will be heard on December 17.

Hearing on bail petition of former finance minister Miftah Ismail in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case will also be conducted on December 17 while contempt case against IHC Bar Association (IHCBA) secretary will be heard on December 19.