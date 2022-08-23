F.P. Report

KARACHI: International Industries Limited (IIL) arranged a grand event for the launch of its new product of the polymers category “IIL UPVC Pipes and Fittings” at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. Over 220+ customers with renowned architects, engineers, contractors, builders, and key industry professionals from all over the country attended the event.

The launch of IIL UPVC pipes and fittings now maintains IIL as a all under one roof piping and fittings solutions company in Pakistan.

IIL UPVC Pipes and fittings provide an easy and reliable sewerage system for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. With over 50 years of pipe manufacturing experience, IIL is proud to introduce UPVC pipes and fittings which are manufactured in IIL’s state-of-the-art facility using the highest quality raw materials and adhering to the highest international standards.

International Industries Limited is Pakistan’s largest manufacturer of steel and polymer pipes with an annual manufacturing capacity of 817,000 tons and annual revenues of PKR 37.8 billion. IIL is a part of Amir S. Chinoy group of companies which include International Steels Limited and Pakistan Cables Limited.