IK leading second attack on Islamabad within past 5 months for power hunger: Memon

F.P. Report

Karachi: Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Imran Khan is following one point agenda to grab power at any cost and for the purpose leading second attack on Islamabad within past 5 months.

The provincial information Minister in his press statement on Friday said that Imran Khan will not avoid passing on dead bodies to reach the corridors of power. Will the nation support this lying person to attack their capital city? Will the patriotic Pakistanis support Imran Khan Niazi, who is engaged in heinous conspiracies against our brave armed forces and state institutions? ‘ the minister asked.

The minister also asked PTI members National and Provincial Assemblies whether they are going to become Imran Khan’s weapon in the attack on Islamabad. He termed the Imran Khan’ s long not a real freedom march but a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan . He said that Imran Khan is following the path of his foreign financiers. He pledged that Sindh government will fully support the federal government to thwart any attack on Islamabad and added that Sindh police personnel have reached Islamabad to protect it.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan is the most corrupt person in Pakistan, who is misleading the people by talking about revolution.

He said : watches, sugar and wheat theif knows nothing about the real revolution ? He demanded that Imran Khan should answer corruption in BRT Peshawar before launching long march. demanded that before the fake long march. Imran Khan should tell how Farah Gogi and Aleema Khan made bank balances worth billions of rupees.

Transport Minister reviews progress on setting up Public Transport plant in Sindh: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam memon has asked Chinese Company to submit it’s final proposal on setting up public transport plant in Sindh as soon as possible so that reservation of land and other formalities could be completed for starting work on the plant. The minister said this while chairing a meeting with Yutong China and it’s partners Master motors Pakistan at his office on Friday.

Director Yutong Middle East Pakistan Mr. Robin, Sales Manager Mr. Paul, Director Marketing Master Motors Pakistan Muhammad Faisal Mairaj, Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq and others attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed progress on setting up Yutong Public Transport Plant in Sindh .

It also discussed importing more buses from China under the People’s Bus Service Project. The minister asked Chinese Company to give time frame for submitting its final proposal to the Sindh government? He added that Sindh government is serious about setting up the plant and wanted to start work on it as soon as possible. He added that the plant will not only create employment opportunities but the production of buses will be available at the local level with its start. Director Yutong Mr. Robin briefing Provincial Minister said that his company is working fast on the proposal of the plant, the final proposal will be submitted to the Sindh government very soon.

On the occasion,Yutong Buses China and Master Motors Pakistan handed over 10 trucks of relief goods to the provincial minister for flood affected people. The relief goods included 1400 ration bags and 200 tents. The provincial minister thanked the Chinese company for the assistance to the flood victims and added that Chinese government and Chinese companies had remained at the forefront in assisting victims of recent natural calamity. On this, Director Yutong Mr. Robin said that Pakistan is their second homeland, it is their responsibility to help Pakistani brothers in this difficult time.