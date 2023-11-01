Ill-advised legislation of unelected leaders

A debate in the Parliamentary forums, Scholarly circles and media is in full swing regarding the reasons and motives leading to the establishment of the Cabinet Committee for the Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) by the caretaker government in recent days. During a parliamentary discussion, the caretaker Minister for Parliamentary affairs told the lawmakers that the committee had been formed as per section 17 (2) of the Rules of Business 1973, and the government had no ill motives behind it. According to him, the CCLC’s purpose did not involve making the bills or primary legislation. Instead, it was established for subsidiary rule-making and the facilitation of extreme and emergency government-required legislation as authorized by the law. The interim leader claimed that neither the Constitution nor the law prohibits the issuance of ordinances, citing Article 89 of the Constitution, which permits emergency legislation.

The state of Pakistan is currently ruled by unelected and temporary leaders who have been chosen by the previous ruling coalition government and then the opposition leader in the National Assembly. The current interim rulers do not owe a public mandate and their sole responsibility lies only and up to free and fair arrangements for the forthcoming election in this nation. Constitutionally, no unelected leader ever has the authority to speak or legislate on behalf of the public in any pretext as the caretaker set-up always forms under the election act, for a limited period, with clearly defined a narrow role and task as compared to the elected public representatives.

Historically, the hand-picked lot of the previous rulers are currently administering the ruins of the government and they have expanded their mandate well beyond their constitutional prerogative. The incumbent leaders are recklessly batting out of their crease, making long-term decisions pertaining to sensitive matters regarding national security, constitutional affairs and economic sovereignty in a vague reference to certain multi-purpose legislation. Such dogma might fulfil their political goals but it would have long-lasting effects on the country.

There are wide-ranging apprehensions regarding the recent cabinet committee constituted by the incumbent government for the stated purpose of reviewing subsidiary laws and regulations instead of altering the primary/ main legislation for the government’s needs. Realistically, reframing or altering any part of the law whether it’s a section, subsection, clause or a part of it can surely change the whole theme and destroy every purpose of that legislation. Any alteration/amendment to a specific law certainly amounts to new legislation.

Such legislative work does not fall under the mandate of any unelected government or unmandated individual in this country. Several honourable members of the upper House including the Chairman Senate have condemned the attempts by the caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to move a legislative bill in the house, while House leaders sought comments from the Attorney General and the legal branch regarding the matter. According to legal experts, the caretaker government could not do legislation as it was only the job of the elected representatives under section 230 of the Election Act 2017.

Historically, state affairs and governance merit transparency, the rule of the law and sagacity in public, national as well and global affairs. The Ministry of Law and the Attorney General are duty-bound to provide expert opinion in line with the constitution to the political leadership to steer the country.

Meanwhile, the rulers must resist the unjudicial use of constitutional provisions through biased interpretation and blatant misdeclaration to satisfy their political goals that might cost a heavy price to the nation. Presently, the ruling cabal is chasing an undefined agenda whereas the prevailing political, economic and security situation demands constitutional conduct from the interim rulers so the nation passes through the election/transition period safely and smoothly.