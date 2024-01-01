I’ll call Biden to talk NATO membership, Zelenskyy says

KYIV (Reuters): Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was hoping for a call with US President Joe Biden in the coming days to discuss Kyiv’s call for an invitation to join the NATO military alliance.

Speaking at a news conference with Germany’s visiting opposition leader Friedrich Merz on Monday, he added that there was little point in raising the matter with President-elect Donald Trump, since he was not yet in office.

“I intend to call President Biden in the coming time to discuss the question of an invitation to join NATO,” he told reporters through an interpreter. “He is the current president

and a lot rides on his opinion. Discussing it with Trump before he takes office doesn’t make so much sense.”