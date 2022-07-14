Ill-fated Sinhalese and Parochial leaders

Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country on a military jet, amid mass protests over the island’s economic crisis. The 73 years old Rajapaksa left the country with his wife and took refuge in neighboring Maldives. The former Sri Lankan President had been in hiding after crowds stormed his residence on Saturday, and avoided resignation before fleeing the country to escape prosecution.

Sri Lanka hit a grave economic crisis as the country rapidly depleted its foreign reserves, and faced severe fuel shortages, the absence of medicines and other basic commodities in the country, while the devaluation of currency and rising inflation further speeded up the island’s journey towards bankruptcy. According to details, Sri Lanka owes about $51 billion in foreign debt, while the country is due to repay $6.5 billion to the lenders in the current year. After months-long economic turmoil, the Sri Lankan government declared its bankruptcy as the country was unable to pay its loan interest mounting $78 million and the nation plunged into a state of helplessness because no lending institution and any donor nation were ready to rescue the sinking ship carrying a load of over 22 million Sinhalese.

The Economic crisis added to the worries of the public as no availability of fuel for vehicles led to a halt of public transport including train services, while Rakshas, taxi and truck drivers ran out of livelihoods, and the government could not pay salaries to government employees. The factories, houses, and businesses stopped their routine functioning due to long power cuts. Public frustration turned into anger against the ruling elite and tens of thousands of Sinhalese stormed into the Presidency, while furious protesters attacked Prime Minister’s office and private home in the capital. Presently, Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe is acting as President of Ceylon, while the government, as well as the public, are distraught about what to do to get rid of the current fiasco.

Sri Lanka has been ruled by a club of few elite families over the past decades. A prosperous and economically stable Ceylon has been turned into a bankrupt and poor nation due to the corruption of the political elite, mismanagement, and bad governance as well as unjudicial fiscal and economic policies of the governments. Presently, several nations including the United States, the UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and India are ready to support Sri Lanka to get out of the current crisis but each has a price for its assistance to the crisis hit country. The World Bank Group (WBG) and the IMF are also ready to extend loans to Colombo, however, both lenders had attached their support with tough conditions including an increase in interest rates, massive taxation, and the introduction of their proposed economic reforms in the country.

Although Rajapaksa’s departure ends a family dynasty that has dominated Sri Lanka’s politics for the past decades. Presently, Lankan political elite is preparing to form a unity government, but Sinhalese have no belief in the past rulers who had sunk their fate in the Sea. In fact, the rulers around the globe should learn from the situation in Ceylon because the public who hold the rulers on their heads later smash them to the ground if they fail to deliver the nation.