Illahi Bakhsh Soomro: A Pillar of Parliamentary Integrity

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Former Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Illahi Bakhsh Soomro was a prominent figure in Pakistan’s political landscape. His contributions to the country’s parliamentary and political history remain significant, leaving behind a legacy that reflects his dedication to public service, seasoned political acumen, and deep-rooted commitment to democratic principles. As a seasoned politician, Soomro’s political journey is marked by pivotal moments, leadership, and the influential roles he played in shaping the country’s political discourse.

Born into a well-established family in Sindh, Soomro’s early education and exposure to politics came through his lineage. His family’s background in public service instilled in him a sense of responsibility towards the nation. This early foundation set the stage for what would be a long and varied political career. After completing his education, he became actively involved in politics during the 1960s, making his mark in Sindh’s provincial political scene before eventually moving on to national politics.

Soomro’s political career spanned several decades and witnessed the shifting tides of Pakistan’s political landscape. He was known for his adaptability and ability to work across party lines, earning respect from both allies and opponents. His entry into national politics was under the banner of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML), a party that he remained loyal to throughout most of his political career. In various capacities, Illahi Bakhsh Soomro played a key role in the party’s internal dynamics, gaining a reputation as a leader who could be counted on to mediate conflicts and uphold party discipline.

One of the most significant highlights of Soomro’s career was his tenure as Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan. He took charge of this crucial office in 1997, a period that was characterized by a heightened political atmosphere in the country. His election as Speaker was seen as a strategic move aimed at bringing a seasoned and balanced individual to one of the highest offices of the country’s legislative system. Soomro’s calm demeanor and impartiality during his time as Speaker helped maintain a sense of order in the Assembly during turbulent times, earning him widespread respect.

As Speaker, Illahi Bakhsh Soomro presided over some of the most contentious and critical sessions in Pakistan’s parliamentary history. One of the most notable moments of his tenure came during the constitutional debates and legislative reforms that shaped the future of Pakistan’s political system. He was known for his strict adherence to parliamentary procedures and rules, often reminding parliamentarians of the need to maintain decorum and respect for the legislative process. His ability to control the assembly floor, even during heated debates, was one of his defining traits as Speaker.

Under Soomro’s leadership, the National Assembly passed several important pieces of legislation, many of which had a lasting impact on Pakistan’s governance structure. His role in guiding the assembly through these legislative milestones highlighted his legal and constitutional expertise. His emphasis on dialogue and consensus-building helped defuse many political tensions during his tenure.

One of the memorable moments before Illahi Bakhsh Soomro left office in 2002 was when he administered the oath to his successor, Chaudhry Amir Hussain. This event marked a symbolic passing of the torch in Pakistan’s parliamentary history. Soomro, in his dignified manner, handed over the responsibilities to Chaudhry Amir Hussain, emphasizing the continuity of democratic traditions and the importance of the Speaker’s impartial role in maintaining the integrity of the National Assembly. His graceful conduct during this transition reflected his respect for democratic processes and his deep-rooted belief in institutional stability.

Apart from his role as Speaker, Soomro’s broader political career included several other key positions. He served as a federal minister in various capacities, overseeing portfolios such as health, education, and commerce at different points in time. His contributions to these ministries were marked by efforts to modernize and reform sectors that were crucial for Pakistan’s development. In particular, his work in the health and education sectors earned him recognition for attempting to improve service delivery and increase access for underserved communities.

Soomro’s career was not without its challenges, particularly during times of political upheaval in Pakistan. Throughout military takeovers, political infighting, and shifting alliances, Soomro maintained a reputation for being a steady hand in turbulent times. His ability to navigate these complexities without compromising his principles made him a respected figure not only within his party but also in the broader political sphere.

As Pakistan reflects on his contributions, it is clear that Elahi Bakhsh Soomro was a politician who put the nation’s interests above all else. His commitment to public service, his deep respect for parliamentary traditions, and his unwavering belief in democracy will be remembered as the hallmarks of his life and career. With his passing, Pakistan has lost one of its most seasoned and respected statesmen, but his legacy will endure in the institutions he helped strengthen and the principles he upheld.