Illegal appointments, an endless business

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Accountability Court Karachi to submit a progress report on reference against illegal appointments in the Sindh Police. A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan were hearing the post-arrest bail pleas filed by NAB accused Ghulam Raza and Abdul Qadir Kathor held over complaints regarding illegal recruitment/appointments of constables in Sindh Police. According to the defense lawyer, the Apex court had ordered the Accountability Court to complete the reference within two months. All the main accused, including the former IG Sindh, were already granted bail. Justice Bandial expressed annoyance that it was a matter of illegal appointments and the proceedings on the reference had not been completed despite the direction of the court. The NAB Prosecutor replied that no hearing was delayed due to the NAB’s slackness.

There are multiple cases of illegal appointments of Police Constables in Sindh Police, Sindh Reserve Police, in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh Province. Ironically, the cases of Police are usually investigated by their colleagues sitting in NAB, anti-Corruption or over LEAs and the Black belts mostly go to shelter their buddies, if not all however favorites are rescued in all cases. The curse of illegal and contrary to merit recruitment is a common phenomenon in the country. Now, this crime has been legalized/ regularized by influential people through a circle of activities ranging from publishing an advertisement in the newspapers, conduct of tests and interviews directly or through testing agencies. However, by the end of this lengthy process only those candidates are being announced as victorious who have political backing or intimacy with higher echelons of the departments. The PTI government has failed to stall the bribe, political influence, and nepotism in the recruitment system of government institutions so far. It is suggestible that all government institutions must display on their websites the details of their recruitment including names of candidates, their educations, scores, and final results to ensure transparency. This will not only promote transparency by providing a clear picture of the recruitment process, enhance sense of responsibility among the recruiters, and enable the candidates to highlight the issues if any, otherwise the mole sitting inside is well aware of the system’s weaknesses.