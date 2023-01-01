Illegal crossings: Britain and Rwanda’s joint plan

Suella Braverman & Vincent Biruta

Over the last decade, driven by a combination of humanitarian crises and the criminal operations of people-smuggling gangs, more people than ever have resorted to perilous journeys in the hope of jumping the asylum queue across Europe and the UK. Last year, more than 45,000 risked their lives to cross the English Channel in small boats.

The current framework is failing to prevent these life-threatening journeys; journeys that endanger the most vulnerable, and allow the vile criminal gangs who trade in human cargo to make huge profits so they can fund other criminal activity. Furthermore, enormous strain is being placed on asylum systems across the world. Aside from the challenges this poses to security, sovereignty, and the economy, this is unacceptable because it undermines the systems existing to help those in genuine need. The UK is continuing to take important steps towards addressing these issues, including through the new Illegal Migration Bill. This is, however, a global problem. As such, it demands innovative global solutions, and move towards the reform of a decades-old global migration system that is no longer fit for purpose. This weekend, we met in Kigali to discuss our own ground-breaking approach to this crisis. Our Migration and Economic Development Partnership sets a new international standard for tackling illegal migration.

The scheme will create a thriving hub of opportunity for migrants so they can build new lives safely and legally in Rwanda. Our partnership provides substantial investments in jobs and skills in a safe country with a globally recognised track record of welcoming and integrating refugees and migrants. It helps ensure that migrants can find dignity, safety, and prosperity without resorting to illegal, life-threatening journeys. At the same time, it will also destroy the business model of organised crime gangs by deterring illegal migrants from risking their lives to reach the UK. This will ensure that the UK asylum system is better equipped to offer sanctuary to the most vulnerable through the UK’s safe and legal routes, through which 500,000 people have been welcomed to the UK from across the globe since 2015.

Many reports have sought to undermine our partnership. They have claimed, for instance, that Rwanda will only be able to host 200 people. This is simply untrue. Rwanda is ready to receive thousands of people from the UK, and current planning reflects that. The confusion, it seems, relates to one of Rwanda’s reception accommodation centres, Hope Hostel, which on its own can host 200 people. The claim ignores the fact that Rwanda has agreements in place with facilities across Kigali which will be operationalised within weeks, if not days, once flights begin. Furthermore, it confuses reception accommodation with resettlement capacity. Facilities like Hope Hostel will provide migrants with initial, short-term accommodation when they arrive. Yet in the long-term, Rwanda is offering these migrants the chance to build new lives and settle permanently.

Migrants will be given housing within local neighbourhoods. They will also be offered, alongside Rwandans, a wide range of opportunities for education, language lessons, vocational training, and employment, supported by the partnership’s funding. It is also important to re-emphasise that this policy and partnership, has been upheld as lawful in the UK. This has been confirmed by the UK courts and is fully compliant with Rwanda’s laws and international obligations. While we expect further legal challenges, we have no doubt that this policy will be successfully defended. Indeed, doing so is vital for both the UK and Rwanda’s ability to uphold our historic commitments to protecting the vulnerable – commitments both governments take seriously. But this has to be matched with reality. The reality of what we can reasonably do within our means, while protecting our sovereignty.

Despite what critics might say, the Illegal Migration Bill and the partnership with Rwanda take crucial steps towards tackling the fatal flaws at the heart of the migration crisis in the UK and around the world. Crucially, by offering migrants the opportunity to build a new life in Rwanda in the short-term, and taking steps towards ending perilous, illegal journeys in small boats these policies have the interests of migrants and asylum seekers at their very heart.

The Telegraph