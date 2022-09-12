Illegal custody of citizen: IGP appears before PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muza’am Jah Ansari along with other police officers appeared on direction Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid direction before court in case regarding illegal custody of citizen in Zaida area of Swabi district, on Monday.

During hearing counsel for petitioner informed that Amjad along with one other person were disappeared from the premises of Zaida police station, however his friend was released and he recorded his statement stating that he was kept in underground house without any charges.

Although, chief justice Qaiser Rashid directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muza’am Jah along with District Police Officers of Charsadda and Swabi to appear before PHC. Chief Justice PHC directed IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to conduct enquiry for identification of police personnel involved illegal custody of citizen without any case.

IGP Mua’azm Jah assured PHC that enquiry shall be conducted in this regard for identification of police personnel involved in the offense while added that sometime people manipulates facts. Chief Justice also inquired from District Police Officer Charsadda regarding did not completion of trial while alleged culprit is behind bar since long time while DPO assured that enquiry shall be held that why government witness did not appear in the case.

Furthermore, PHC directed Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to conduct enquiry regarding illegal custody of citizen by Zaida police and identified culprits involved in the offense while adjourned further hearing.

