Illegal land allotment: SHC dismisses case against ex-CM Sindh Qaim Ali Shah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a case of illegal land allotment case against former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, on Tuesday.

According to reports, NAB had initiated an inquiry against Shah regarding illegal allotment of the land in Malir riverbed in Karachi.

Former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah appeared before the high court bench today for the case hearing.

NAB prosecutor informed the bench that the accountability bureau didn’t found evidence against the former chief minister as the allotment order of the land was cancelled. He said the bureau has ended up the inquiry and will not further proceed.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh directed the NAB authorities to complete its investigation first before arrest of any person.

The court also issued orders for return of the bail money deposited by Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

The Karachi chapter of the NAB had launched an investigation against Sindh government officers and others for illegal allotment of 307 acres of land in the Malir riverbed to various beneficiaries.