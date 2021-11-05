Illegal migration and State of Pakistan

According to western media, the Spanish National Police, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of seven other European countries, foiled the attempt of a criminal network that was engaged in the illegal import of Pakistani immigrants into Europe. According to reports, a human trafficking gang was transporting 77 people including four children in a cargo compartment of a small truck intercepted by the Police at the border between Bosnia and Croatia. According to head of the illegal immigration unit of Spain’s national Police Force, Police is investigating the activities of a Spanish organization involved in smuggling of Pakistani nationals into the Schengen area. According to details, the 15 members including the group leader of the criminal gang have been arrested in various EU states during a joint operation of Spanish Police, European Police Agency (Europol) and the European Agency for Cooperation of Justice (Eurojust).

Illegal Migration or human Smuggling is a trans-national crime, during which human traffickers smuggle/transport individuals from one country to another through illegal means while charging them handsome money. The migrants willingly smuggled themselves with the help of human traffickers in a hope of a prosperous life. Interestingly, the majority of the illegal Pakistani immigrants belong to District Gujrat and Gujranwala of Northern Punjab. According to reports, the people of the area are using such illegal means to enter Europe over the last many decades. According to an estimate, about 30,000 to 40,000 Pakistanis attempt illegal passage to Europe while using land routes through Iran and Turkey to enter Greece. Further, these illegal migrants travel through difficult terrains of Macedonia, Serbia, and Bosnia Herzegovina to reach wealthy states of Western Europe. There had been numerous incidents of shooting by the European LEAs which caused death and injuries to many illegal migrants in the past. According to reports, thousands of illegal migrants including Pakistanis had been struck in European countries and Turkey due to strict border management during recent years. After that, the government of Pakistan and Bosnia Herzegovina signed an agreement in November 2020 to bring back a large number of illegal Pakistani migrants from Bosnia.

Although, there are several international treaties and initiative to combat the illegal immigration/ smuggling of migrants at international level including protocol against the smuggling of migrants and Global Compact on Migration. However, the EU individual states have a lax regime to tackle the issue of smuggling of migrants and largely rely on EU central institutions to deal with the matter.

On other hand, the government of Pakistan never acted faithfully to curb this crime during the past, which remained a source of defamation and embarrassment for the country at international level. The government of Pakistan has passed Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking Ordinance in 2002, however the law only covers the trafficking in person (unvoluntary transportation) and does not address the voluntarily human smuggling or illegal migration. In fact, other than Pakistani nationals, Afghan and Bangladeshi citizens are also using Pakistani routes to enter Europe. The Country’s LEAs particularly FIA never acted proactively to dismantle the networks of human traffickers in the country and remained busy in making money from the deported illegal migrants. There is an urgent need of strict legislations, momentous punishment, and forceful implementation of measures to end the menace of illegal migration from the Country.