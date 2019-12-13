Illegal park 41 vehicles impounded in Saddar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Action against the illegal parking areas on roads in Saddar area continued for the second consecutive day as on Thursday the Cantonment Board along with the traffic police seized 41 more vehicles and imposed a fine on them.

Following the orders of Cantonment Executive officer Rana Khawar, the Cantt Magistrate Miss Wazir along with DSP traffic Rasheed Khan, traffic Incharge Saddar area Ali Gohar and comprising of enforcement staff launched an operation against illegal parking and impounded 41 vehicles for violating the traffic rules and parking vehicles on roads and disrupting the flow of traffic.

The cantonment board in tandem with the traffic police has been taking action against illegal car parking lots and vehicles parked outside the marked limit.

The cantonment board was receiving frequent complaints about the illegal car parking in Saddar which was disrupting the flow of traffic and causing great hurdles for pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the cantonment board has decided to install flex board in Saddar area to regulate the illegal parking issue.

According to the Cantt administration, Miss Wazir along with the traffic police officials would take action against the illegal car parking on a daily basis.