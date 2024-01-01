Illegal Sale of Frozen Property; Jalil Afridi Urges Anti-Narcotics Force for Action

F.P Report

PESHAWAR/WASHINGTON DC: Mr Jalil Afridi, the Managing Editor of The Frontier Post, which operates in both Pakistan and the United States, has submitted multiple applications to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) requesting action under Sections 41 and 42 of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act.



Afridi, who has been covering the White House, U.S. State Department, and the Pentagon for nearly a decade, has raised serious concerns about the illegal alienation of his family’s frozen property located in Lahore while he resides abroad. The property of Afridi currently stands frozen upon the directions of the ANF the conviction of Afridi’s late father, Mr. Rehmat Shah Afridi, in connection with narcotics-related cases.

The property, measuring 06 kanals and 13 marlas, is jointly owned by Jalil Afridi, his two brothers, Bilal Shah Afridi and Mahmood Ullah Afridi, along with their late father. Despite the property being frozen and the prohibition on any alienation, Afridi’s late father executed several sale transactions that contravened the Freezing Order, with individuals belonging to the Qabza/Land grabbing and money laundering Mafia.

These transactions not only violated the Freezing Order but were allegedly executed without the knowledge or consent of the co-owners. Jalil Afridi asserts that these actions were fraudulent and designed to circumvent the legal restrictions placed on the property by the ANF.

Afridi’s most recent application submitted calls for immediate intervention by the ANF to address these illegal transactions and to enforce the existing court orders effectively. Despite previous applications dating back to 2019, there has been an inexplicable delay in taking action against those involved in these illicit property sales. Afridi is seeking the ANF’s intervention to undo the illegal alienation carried out in violation of the ANF’s directions and prevent further unauthorized sales and to uphold the integrity of the judicial processes concerning the frozen property and uphold the rule of law by brining the culprits to justice.

As a seasoned journalist with extensive experience covering major U.S. institutions, Afridi emphasizes the importance of accountability and the rule of law. His appeal to the ANF stresses the urgency of the matter, given the continued attempts to undermine the mandate of the ANF and usurp the rights of Afridi and his siblings through fraudulent means. The ANF’s response to these ongoing legal battles will be pivotal in ensuring that the rightful ownership and legal restrictions on the property are respected, safeguarding the interests of Afridi and his family.