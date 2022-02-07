Illicit financial flows from developing countries deplete resources: Prime Minister Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the illicit financial flows from developing countries to the developed countries depleted the resources of developing nations and the phenomenon also manifested itself in creating issues like illegal migration.

The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for Migration and Asylum of Hellenic Republic (Greece) Panagiotis Mitarachi who called on him along with his delegation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Prime Minister underlined that while stemming illicit financial flows, ways should also be found to establish pathways to legal migration. In this context, he appreciated Greece’s initiative of establishing legal migration channels which would open avenues for Pakistani skilled labor.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its cooperative ties with Greece and stressed the need for increased collaboration in diverse fields including migration. He also underlined the urgency of addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and preventing an economic meltdown.

The Prime Minister stressed that it was imperative to release frozen Afghan assets to alleviate the sufferings of the 40 million Afghan people, as it would help build a sustainable Afghan economy and prevent mass exodus of Afghans to other countries.

Minister Mitarachi highlighted the importance of Greece-Pakistan relations and regular bilateral exchanges. While conveying cordial greetings of the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Minister Mita-rachi also conveyed his invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Gr-eece.

Mitarachi appreciated the Pakistani community’s productive role in the economy of Greece and also outlined the proposed plan for legal migration channels between the two countries. Pakistan and the Hellenic Republic enjoy friendly relations. A strong Pakistani diaspora of more than 60,000 is an important economic and cultural bridge between the two countries.

The visit will help further enhance cooperative ties between Pakistan and Greece.

Earlier, Greece Minister for Migration and Asylum , Notis Mitarachi here on Monday said that his country wished to make a new policy in 2022 for legal immigration of Pakistanis.

During meeting with Advisor to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Ayub Afirdi here, he discussed ways to promote legal migration channels for Pakistanis, said a press release.

The minister said that Greece had put strict border control and decreased illegal immigration in the past two years.

The goals of the new policy are to provide visas for 5 years; in each year the emigrant can stay in Greece for 9 months and spend the rest back at home.

The three big objectives of the policy including issuance of new visas through legal channels. Legalization of illegal immigrants and eradication of smuggling and illegal migration.

He also assured that legal migration would increase revenues for Pakistan and promote Pakistan International Airline (PIA) for direct flights to Greece.